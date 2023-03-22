Virginia Zeani Cause of Death? Versatile and Durable Soprano Passed Away at 97

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known singer Virginia Zeani has passed away. She was a Romanian opera Singer who is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Monday when she was 97 years old. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. It is very painful news for the music community as they lost one of the best singers. Now many people are very curious to know about Virginia Zeani and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Virginia Zeani was a very talented singer who was born on 21 October 1925 in Solovastru, Kingdom of Romania. She was also known as Virginia Zehan. She was an opera singer who sang leading soprano roles in the opera houses of Europe and North America. She was also popular for her dramatic passion, her beauty, the flexibility of her voice and her range which authorized her to sing a repertoire of 69 roles, including those of the heroines in bel canto operas. She became a very amazing and famous voice teacher. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Virginia Zeani Cause of Death?

A Romanian opera singer Virginia Zeani is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on 20 March 2023, Friday at the age of 97 in West Palm Beach. Her death news has been confirmed by Zeani’s son Alessandro Rossi Lemeni on social media. Since her passing news went out on social media platforms and now many people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. His son said she passed away in a nursing home after an extended cardiac respiratory illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Zeani was a very famous and beautiful singer who achieved huge success due to his best work. In 1965 she established a Commander of the Italian Republic's Order of Merit. She got many awards in her career. She got married to the Italian bass Nicola Rossi-Lemeni from 1957 until his death in 1991. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are expressing their profound condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.