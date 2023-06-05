VIS vs BAR Live Score Drwam11 Prediction Lineup Club Friendlies Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona

Today we are going to talk about the next upcoming football match in the Saudi Arabian League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Vissel Kobe (VIS) and Barcelona (BAR). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 03:30 pm on Tuesday 6 June 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Japan National Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and expressing thier curiosity to know more about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

This upcoming match is the 6th head-to-head match of this tournament and the previous matches of both teams were liked by the fans and audience at the stadium. If we discuss the last five matches of both teams. Vissel Kobe faced three wins and two draws in thier last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Barcelona faced three wins and two losses in thier last five matches of this tournament. Both teams will give their best which makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy this match.

Match: Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona (VIS vs BAR)

Tournament: Club Friendlies

Date: Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Time: 03:30 pm

Venue: Japan National Stadium

VIS vs BAR (Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona) Starting IXs

Vissel Kobe (VIS) Possible Starting 11 1. Daiya Maekawa, 2. Tetsushi Yamakawa, 3. Ryo Hatsuse, 4. Matheus Thuler, 5. Yuki Honda, 6. Hotaru Yamaguchi, 7. Daiju Sasaki, 8. Koya Yuruki, 9. Mitsuki Saito, 10. Yoshinori Muto, 11. Yuya Osako

Barcelona (BAR) Possible Starting 11 1. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 2. Sergi Roberto, 3. Eric Garcia, 4. Andreas Christensen, 5. Jules Kounde, 6. Marcos Alonso, 7. Frenkie De Jong, 8. Franck Kessie, 9. Raphinha, 10. Ferran Torres, 11. Robert Lewandowski

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans can enjoy this match. Many people are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.