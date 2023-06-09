Vistara Flight: UP Man Arrested Over ‘Bomb Threat’ Aboard Dubai-Bound

It is coming out that a man was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. He was arrested when his co-passenger overheard him talking about a ‘bomb’ over the phone on a Vistara flight (UK-941) and later he was arrested at the airport. Yes, you heard right he was identified as Azeem Khan who is now getting so much popularity on the Internet and news. Now, this incident news is rapidly circulating on internet sites and social media pages. Let’s know the complete information about this incident and also talk more in this article.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, this incident took place on Wednesday 7 June 2023. Azeem Khan was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, India when his co-passenger overheard him talking about a ‘bomb’ conversation on a phone on a Vistara flight. The accused is a resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, India. He was traveling to Dubai on a connecting flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Vistara flight number UK-941 but he was arrested at the airport. The investigation has been began against him and the investigation is ongoing. Scroll down and read continue this article to know about him and this incident.

UP Man Arrested Over ‘Bomb Threat’ Aboard Dubai-Bound

After this incident, the police began an investigation, and the investigation is ongoing against the accused man. It is shared in a report that a woman heard the accused talking about a ‘bomb’ over the phone and she immediately informed the flight crew onboard. Later informing the flight crew, the accused person was captured by the authorities. The flight crew members handed over the accused man to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on the basis of the woman’s complaint and later, the accused was arrested by the Delhi Police.

This incident is making a great buzz on the Internet and many people are raising various questions related to this matter. The investigation is continuing but the accused is charged with any crime and nothing has been confirmed yet. Presently, the accused man was being questioned by the police and the investigation is ongoing. Many theories are coming out related to this incident nothing is confirmed yet but everything will be clear after the complete investigation. It is said that it is just a misunderstanding but the police didn't share any news about this incident.