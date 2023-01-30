VIT vs CHV Dream11 Prediction Live Score Lineup Vitoria Guimaraes vs Chaves Portuguese League

Portuguese League has come with another match of the league once again and football fans are also ready to support their favorite teams on the football ground. Every single match of the league comes with excitement for everyone. Today, two popular teams of the league, Vitoria Guimaraes (VIT) and team Chaves (CHV) will face off against each other on the football ground. Both teams have already played lots of matches before and once again, they are visiting the arena to watch this match tonight. Keep reading to get more details here.

Through this article, we would like to share some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and other details. The reports say that the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain on the day of the match. You can easily visit the arena and can buy tickets. Also, the tickets are available on the official website of the league. With this, some of the players like Andre, Fernandes J, Handel T, Tiago Silva, Ze Carlos, Araujo Correia J.P, Edu, Hernandez H, and Moura R will not be a part of the match tonight due to their injuries. While Obiora N and Vitor P will remain questionable for the matcha as well.

VIT vs CHV Match Details

Team Names:- Vitoria Guimaraes (VIT) vs Chaves (CHV)

League:- Portuguese League

Venue:- Estádio D. Afonso Henriques (Guimarães)

Date:- Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Time:- 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

VIT vs CHV Squad Player

Vitoria Guimaraes (VIT):- Bruno Varela, Andre Amaro, Mikel Villanueva, Bruno Gaspar, Alisson Safira, Goncalo Nogueira, Tomas Handel, Matheus Indio, Jota Silva, Celton Biai, Nelson Luz, Anderson Silva, Mamadou Tounkara, Ryoya Ogawa, Nicolas Janvier, Dani Silva, Andre Oliveira-daSilva, Jorge Fernandes, Afonso Freitas, Ze Carlos, Andre Andre, Tiago Silva, Ibrahima Bamba, Mikey Johnston, Miguel Maga, Ruben Lameiras, and Helder Sa.

Chaves (CHV):- Paulo Vitor, Carlos Ponck, Joao Mendes, Guilherme-I, Sidy Sarr, Nwankwo Obiora, Luther Singh, Benny Sousa, xBruno Langa, Euller Cavalcanti, Rodrigo Moura, Habib Sylla, Goncalo Pinto, Ricardo Martins Guimaraes, Joao Teixeira, Hector Hernandez-Marrero, Jonny Arriba, Joao Queiros, Steven Vitoria, Nelson Monte, Sandro Cruz, Joao Correia, Issah Abass, Steven Vitoria, Nelson Monte, Sandro Cruz, Joao Correia, and Issah Abass.

VIT vs CHV Lineups Player

Vitoria Guimaraes (VIT):- Bruno Varela, Andre Amaro, Mikel Villanueva, Afonso Freitas, Ze Carlos, Andre Andre, Tiago Silva, Ibrahima Bamba, Mikey Johnston, Nelson Luz, and Anderson Silva.

Chaves (CHV):- Paulo Vitor, Carlos Ponck, Steven Vitoria, Nelson Monte, Sandro Cruz, Joao Correia, Issah Abass, Joao Mendes, Joao Teixeira, Hector Hernandez-Marrero, and Jonny Arriba.