VIT vs PAC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Vitoria Guimaraes vs Pacos Ferreira Scorecard

This match is going to be played between Vitoria Guimaraes Vs Pacos Ferreira. Both teams are very famous and they don't need any introduction.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between two powerful teams and it will be more interesting. Guimaraes Vs Pacos Ferreira Dream11 Fantasy Soccer, Primeira Liga at Dom Afonso Henriques. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match.

Match Details

Team: Vitoria Guimaraes (VIT) vs Pacos Ferreira (PAC)

League: Primeira Liga

Date: 01 April 2023 (GMT)

Day: Saturday

Time:17:00 (GMT)

Venue: Dom Afonso Henriques

Vitoria Guimaraes (VIT) Possible Playing 11:Celton Biai, Ze Carlos, Mikel Villanueva, Afonso Manuel Abreu De Freitas, Rui Correia, Jota Silva, Michael Johnston, Andre Andre, Goncalo Nogueira, Anderson Silva, Nelson Coquenao Da Luz

Pacos Ferreira (PAC) Possible Playing 11: Jose Marafona, Juan Delgado, Nuno Miguel Reis Lima, Erick Ferigra, Nico Gaitan, Paulo Bernardo, Luiz Carlos, Rui Pires, Alexandre Guedes, Fabio Roberto, Hernani Infande

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team's players are very talented and outstanding and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Vitoria Guimaraes vs Pacos Ferreira on Saturday at 17:00 (GMT) at Dom Afonso Henriques. If we talk about the recent match result then the VIT team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches, and draw 1 match and the PAC team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches, and draw 1 match. It is very hard to say which team will win the match as both teams looks good in the recent matches.