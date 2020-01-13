Vivo NEX 3 5G Price in India Specification Features Images Reviews :- Recently, Vivo has launched its first smartphone of the year, the S1 Pro in India previously in the month. On the other hand, the phone came with an all-new diamond-shaped quad-camera set-up, as well as now the company is looking for a probable launch of a new high-end phone in the nation with the model number, V1950A.

Vivo NEX 3 5G Price in India

On the other hand, the device number was revealed after the Vivo device increased TENAA certification, which on the other hand also revealed its specifications and images. The Vivo V1950A is believed to be a new variant of Vivo Nex 3 5G, and is reportedly going to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Talking about the cameras, the Vivo V1950 is going to pack triple cameras at the back that will consist of a 64 megapixel camera as well as a 16 megapixel selfie snapper. The phone listed on TENAA looks alike to the standard Vivo Nex 3 5G that was launched back in the year 2019.

Vivo NEX 3 5G Specification Features

Rather than this, the Vivo V1950A’s TENAA listing also reveals that the device is going to come sporting a 6.89-inch full-HD+ (1080 × 2256) AMOLED display which on the other hand is be curved and one without a notch. In the meantime, the images also show very thin bezels at the bottom and top.

In addition to that, the back of the phone is going to flaunt a red paint along with a round camera module with three lenses as well as it is surrounded by a ring with concentric patterns. Tlking about the overall design, this makes the Vivo V1950A look quite similar to the Vanilla Vivo Nex 3 5G.

Overall, the camera of this newly launching deice seems to be getting big highlight as Vivo V1950A is been shown to pack a triple rear camera set-up that is going to consist in a 64-megapixel main camera, backed by a pair of 13-megapixel snappers.

Vivo NEX 3 5G Reviews Images

As far as camera is concerned, the front of the device is going to be a 16-megapixel camera lens for selfies which is going to be housed inside a waterdrop module. In the meantime, the phone is going to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz. This processor on the other hand is said to be the Snapdragon 865 SoC that has been paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Some additional details also revealed that the phone might possibly come with Android 10, and flaunt dimensions of 167.44 x 76.14 x 9.4mm. On the other hand, the weight of the device is 219.5 grams.