Vivo T2 Pro India Launch In India: Check Full Specification and Price and More

Today, the Vivo T2 Pro is gearing up for its India launch. While most of the specifications for this new 5G phone have already been leaked online, the price remains shrouded in mystery. Teasers on Flipkart strongly suggest that this device could be a rebranded version of the recently unveiled iQOO Z7 Pro. Here’s a comprehensive overview: The latest event for the Vivo T2 Pro is scheduled to commence today at 12:00 PM, as per Flipkart. While the official YouTube livestream link hasn’t been provided yet, you can rely on India Today Tech for real-time updates.

Vivo T2 Pro India Launch In India

The teasers indicate that the Vivo T2 Pro will adopt the same design as the iQOO Z7 Pro, offering a curved display and a slim profile. The smartphone is expected to be lightweight, much like the iQOO model. The Vivo T2 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch screen and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. Additionally, it’s likely to run on the Android 13 operating system, in line with Vivo’s tradition of using the latest OS.



The rear camera setup of the Vivo T2 Pro appears to consist of two lenses, including a 64-megapixel primary camera supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an LED flash designed in a ring shape. While the identity of the secondary sensor remains undisclosed, leaks suggest it could be a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone is likely to sport a 16-megapixel camera dedicated to selfies.



Regarding connectivity, the Vivo T2 Pro is anticipated to offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Leaks also suggest that this 5G phone might come equipped with a 4,600mAh battery and support 66W fast charging. It’s worth noting that Vivo is expected to include a charger in the retail package, as the company has not ceased to provide chargers with its phones.



The iQOO Z7 Pro made its recent debut in India with a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the base model with 128GB of storage. Consequently, the new Vivo T2 Pro is expected to be priced in a similar range. It remains to be seen whether Vivo will price its latest T series phone below the iQOO phone or at a level exceeding Rs 23,999.