Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Date: V29 Lite Design Renders Leaked Specs and More

Hello readers, today we are going to talk about Vivo V29 Pro and this device is going to launch in India. It is also shared that the Vivo V29 series made its debut after the success of the Vivo V27 series and it is determined that it will also receive a lot of love and attention from the people. It’s a good time for those who want to buy a new phone nowadays and here in this article, we also shared the complete information such as features, important points, key specialization, price, and more related to this device.

As per the sources, the timeline of this device has leaked online and this news is currently running on the top of the internet sites. It has a price tag of Rs. 43,990 and contains various features. It has an AMOLED display of 6.7 inches also can be said as 17.02 cm with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Vivo company had launched previously the Vivo V27 5G and Vivo V27 Pro 5G (Review) in March 2023. Now, a new leak claims that this latest device Vivo29 Pro is going to launch in June 2023 in Indian markets. According to a tipster, Vivo will launch the Vivo29-series smartphone next month. Scroll down to know the features of this device.

Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Date

It has a full-HD+ resolution and it has a feature of triple camera. The primary camera has a feature of 64-megapixel, and the second camera has a feature of 8-megapixel and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies. It is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and offers 66W fast charging support. It is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and it is also shared that extra storage can also access. There are some pictures of this device is also shared and these pictures are now surfacing on various social media platforms.

In a report, the price of this phone is $299 and it is roughly Rs. 24,800 in the Indian market. Many netiznes are expressing their reactions about the launch of this hone and sharing their responses by commenting on social media platforms. It is said that the customer can buy this phone through online or offline methods. Currently, there is no more information shared related to this smartphone and we will update our article after getting more details. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest and exciting news topics of the daily world.