Vivo X100 Series to Launch in India Next Week: Check Launch Date, Expected Price, Specs

Good day, Today a news has come stating that the launch of the Vivo X100 series in India is scheduled for next week. Explore details such as the launch date, expected price, specifications, and other relevant information. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Scheduled for launch on January 4 in India, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are eagerly awaited for their official unveiling. Ahead of the launch, get a comprehensive overview of everything we know about these flagship smartphones for 2024, covering aspects from pricing to specifications. Next week, Vivo is set to unveil the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro in India on January 4, coinciding with the Redmi Note 13 series launch.

Although official details about the Vivo X100 series will be revealed on the launch day, comprehensive information is already available as these smartphones have been previously launched in the Chinese market. Additionally, stay tuned for our review of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro, which will be shared on the day of the launch. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has officially disclosed several details about the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro smartphones. Notably, both flagship phones will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. Additionally, it has been revealed that the Pro variant will boast an 8T LTPO AMOLED display. Explore further for a comprehensive overview of other details already confirmed for the Vivo X100 series. Both the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. The models differ in their RAM and storage configurations. The X100 will come in two variants: one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and another with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Vivo X100 Series to Launch in India Next Week

In contrast, the X100 Pro will be offered in a single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Featuring a 6.78-inch screen with an 8T LTPO AMOLED display, both the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro offer a dynamic refresh rate ranging from as low as 1Hz to as high as 120Hz. This adaptive feature enhances the viewing experience by intelligently adjusting the refresh rate based on the content being viewed. This not only ensures optimal visual quality but also effectively manages battery consumption, preventing unnecessary power drain associated with maintaining a high refresh rate when not needed. The display will also boast a brightness of up to 3,000 nits. In terms of photography, both phones are equipped with a triple-camera setup. The X100 Pro showcases a 50MP main camera and a specialized periscope 100mm zoom camera, along with a 50MP ultrawide lens. It also incorporates Vivo’s new 6nm V3 imaging chip. Conversely, the Vivo X100 features a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 70mm zoom lens with a 64MP sensor, and the same 15mm ultrawide lens as the X100 Pro. However, the X100 utilizes the V2 imaging chip from the previous year.

Both smartphones offer a 32MP front camera for selfies. Regarding battery capacity, the X100 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, while the X100 Pro is powered by a 5,400mAh battery. Notably, the Vivo X100 supports up to 120W fast charging, whereas the X100 Pro offers 100W fast charging. Out of the box, both the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro will run on Vivo Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The smartphones will be available in two colors: Startrail Blue and Asteroid Black. The official pricing will be revealed at the Indian launch on January 4. To estimate the Indian pricing, we can refer to the China pricing, where the Vivo X100 was listed at 3,999 Yuan (approximately Rs. 45,600), and the X100 Pro series was priced at 4,999 Yuan (around Rs. 57,000).