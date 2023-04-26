Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoCs Specs and More

The very big news is coming out that is Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoCs, and Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this Launched and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this Launch. We are going to share every single piece of information about this Launch. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this Launch. Keep reading to know all the details about this launch. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels.

A very beautiful Vivo X90 pro smartphone is going to be launched in India on Wednesday 26 April. This is very big news for those who are waiting for this for soo much time. The new X series handsets run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS and are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 SoC. The camera-centric Vivo X90 series is equipped with Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units and comes with Vivo’s V2 chip for image processing. Vivo X90 Pro has a 1-inch Sony sensor. Both the models sport a 6.78-inch curved 3D AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and pack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 support 120W fast charging. These were initially launched in China and Malaysia. Vivo’s new smartphones will be available for sale in the country from next week.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Launched in India

Let’s talk about storage, price, and color options. The Vivo X90 Pro is priced at Rs. 84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM +256GB storage model. It will be available for purchase in a single Legendary Black shade. The price of Vivo X90 in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 63,999. It is offered in Asteroid Black and Breeze Blue color options. Let’s discuss the camera feature.

Triple rear cameras, co-engineered by Zeiss, are the main USP of the Vivo X90 Pro. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.75 lens and OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 sensor with f/1.6 lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 663 sensor with an f/2.0 lens. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo X90 Pro is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The fast-charging technology is said to charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in just eight minutes. The handset measures 164.07x 74.53×9.34mm and weighs 214.85 grams.