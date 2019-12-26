Vivo Y11 Launched in India Specification Features Price Reviews Images :- Chinese phone maker Vivo after a great anticipation has finally added a new addition to its portfolio of Y-series of phones by announcing the Y11 2019 in India, today. In addition to that the phone comes as the latest budget segment device from Vivo together with a massive battery and dual rear cameras.

Vivo Y11 Launched in India

Talking about the price of Vivo Y11 2019, it has been priced at Rs 8,990 and is going to be available in two different colour variants in the country and those are: Mineral Blue and Agate Red. The smartphone on the other hand is going to be made available through offline channels and Vivo India E-Store starting today.

In the meantime, the company has also confirmed that the Y11 is also going to be available for purchase across leading e-commerce platforms Amazon.in, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq as well as Bajaj EMI e-store beginning from 25th December 2019. For the customers who are looking to buy the smartphone from Flipkart, the device is going to be available starting from 28th December 2019.

Vivo Y11 Specification Features

On the other hand, Vivo has also announced that consumers are going to get a number of offers on the purchase of the Vivo Y11 through offline along with online channels.

Offline Offers

There will be 5 per cent cashback with HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI transaction and HDFC CD loans till 31st December 2019

You will get 5 per cent cashback with ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI transaction till December 31, 2019

There will be 5 per cent cashback on Axis Bank with Credit/Debit Card EMI transaction till December 31, 2019

There will be EMI schemes from finance partners such as IDFC First Bank, HDB, Home Credit

Important Note: One must take note that on all available EMI schemes by finance/bank partner interest to be borne by customers as no-cost EMI is not available on Y11.

Online Offer

There will be no cost EMI up to 6 months

Vivo Y11 Reviews Images

Talking about the specifications of Vivo Y11, it comes with a spec sheet that’s par for the course. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired together with a single configuration of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The hardware on the other hand is tasked to run Android Pie based-FunTouch OS 9. The phone also comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor that unlocks your phone very quickly.

On the outside, the Y11 also features a 6.35 HD+ Halo FullView display with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. In addition to that there aren’t too many bezels here, with the screen-to-body ratio of the device being a decent 89 per cent.

As far as cameras are concerned, Y11 comes with it a dual rear camera set-up a 13-megapixel main lens sat next to a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, you will get a 8-megapixel front-camera with Vivo’s new AI Face Beauty feature. On the top of that it comes with 5000mAh long-lasting battery for uninterrupted performance.