Vivo Y200 5G Launched in India On October 23: Check Colour Full Specification and More

Good Day Readers, Today a outstanding news has come from Vivo India stating the launch of their new mid segment mobile phone Y200. Stay tune with this article to find out more about this device. The Vivo Y200 5G, which is expected to be the successor to the Vivo Y100, is set to make its debut in India next week. The company has also provided a sneak peek at the phone’s color choices. In addition to this, recent leaks have given insights into the phone’s key specifications and pricing. Design renders of the phone have also surfaced, revealing its overall look.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially announced that the Vivo Y200 5G will be launched in India on October 23. A promotional image for the launch showcases the phone in two color options that align with previous leaks. The phone is rumored to be available in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colors. The promotional image also confirms the presence of an Aura Light feature, which is situated on the rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the rear panel, alongside the dual camera units and an LED flash.

Vivo Y200 5G Launched in India

Leaked information suggests that the Vivo Y200 5G could be priced at Rs. 24,000 in India and may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The phone is likely to run on Funtouch OS based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Regarding its camera capabilities, the upcoming Vivo Y200 5G is rumored to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and front-facing photography, it’s expected to sport a 16-megapixel sensor.

In the power department, the phone is likely to be equipped with a 4,800mAh battery, which can be swiftly charged with 44W wired fast charging support. It’s anticipated to have a weight of 190 grams and a thickness of 7.69mm. A previous report from The Tech Outlook also provided insights into the Vivo Y200 5G’s specifications, indicating that the device might be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone’s display is expected to measure 6.67 inches, and it’s likely to run on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, right out of the box. Additionally, it is anticipated to come with a 4,800mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.



Furthermore, the smartphone’s existence was confirmed when it appeared on the Google Play Console, as reported by MySmartPrice. The details on the platform aligned with the specifications mentioned earlier. The Vivo Y200 5G was noted to feature a triple-camera setup, and on the front, it could incorporate a punch-hole cutout at the center of the screen. While the company has teased the impending launch of the Vivo Y200 5G in a social media post, no specific launch date has been disclosed as of yet.