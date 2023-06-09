Vivo Y36 4G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Full Specifications Features and More

There is a piece of news coming forward that Vivo Y36 4G is going to launch in India and this news is creating a storm on the Internet sites. Yes, you heard right this device is set to launch in the Indian market and many are showing their interest in this launching news. It is a good time for those people who are waiting to buy a new smartphone and hit the search engine platforms to choose and buy a new device. Let us know the entire details and facts of this upcoming device such as price, launching date, features, and more.

First, we are clear that the exact information of this device is not shared. As per the available sources, Vivo Y36 4G is recently launched in May 2023 in Indonesia and now it is expected that this device will be launched soon in India. It is said that this device will launch in June in the Indian market. This device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and it is coming with various features. Shift to the next article and continue reading to know more about this device and don’t skip any line.

Vivo Y36 4G India Launch Timeline

Vivo Y36 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support and it is equipped with a dual rear camera unit and a single selfie camera. A tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) shared in a post about the features, price, and more related to this device. It has a singular 8GB + 256GB storage variant and it will be available in three different colors including Glitter Aqua, Meteor Black, and Vibrant Gold. It has a price tag of IDR 3,399,000 (roughly Rs. 18,700) and it will be priced between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 20,000. This smartphone was unveiled in a singular storage configuration.

This device is determined to sport a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It featured a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor as per its global version. It is also claimed that the fast charging feature of this device charge the phone from 0 to 30 percent in only 15 minutes. The news about the launching of this device is getting a lot of popularity and many social media users are sharing thier reactions on social media by commenting and posting. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.