Vivo Y77t Launched in China With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC Specs and Features and More

Recently, Vivo launched its new model in China. As per the sources, Vivo Y77 launched in China with Media Tek Dimensity 7020 SoC and 44W fast charging. In this article, we are going to talk about the Vivo Y77t price and features. People are hugely searching for the price of Vivo Y77t which is currently, launched in China. The smartphone will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset. This article will help you to learn the price and features of Vivo Y77t. People have many quarrires regarding this. If you want to clear your doubts so read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the Vivo company launched the new model in China. The new model of Vivo Y77t sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+120Hz display. Further, the smartphone runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3. The company also offers various color options in Y77t. As per the sources, Vivo Y77t was launched in China. This was launched in China on Friday. Vivo joins the Vivo Y77, Vivo Y77e, and Vivo Y77e in the lineup. This is featured with MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC whereas the Malaysian variant is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

Vivo Y77t Launched in China

Further, the other variants like Y77e(t1) and Y77e are also featured by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoCs whereas the newly launched Vivo Y77t is powered with Mediatek Dimensity 7020 SoC. The charging power of the newly launched Vivo Y77t is also high. The battery power is coming 5,000mAh. The charging support is 44W fast. If we talk about the price of Vivo Y77, so it is around Rs. 16,000 in CNY 1,399. There are three colors option for the customers. The company is offering Black, blue, and golden color options. The storage power is 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant whereas the price of 12GB RAM + 256GB is around Rs. 18,000 and in CNY is 1,599. Stay connected with this page to know more.

People have very eager to know the features and specifications of the Vivo Y77t. Vivo Y77t is featured with a 6.64-inch full HD+(2388*1080 pixels) display. It comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone ships with Android 13-based OriginOS 3. It is featured by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The Vivo also supports 5G Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. You can purchase newly launched smartphones near your stores. Keep following the Dekh News to get recent viral news.