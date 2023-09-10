VLD vs ELC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Valladolid vs Elche La Liga 2 Scorecard

Hello football lovers, The La Liga 2 Tournament is back with a new football match and this match is fixed between two teams: Valladolid (VLD) and the opponent team is Elche (ELC). This match is set to play at 12:30 am on Monday 11 September 2023 and this match will take place at Jose Zorrilla. It is determined that this match is coming with many craze in the football lovers hearts. Many are waiting for this upcoming match and expressing their excitement to enjoy this upcoming match. Let us know more about this match such as the points table, both teams, injury reports, weather, and more related to this match in this article.

Both teams played well in thier previous matches and received a lot of love from the people. Valladolid has played a total of four matches in which they faced one win or three losses and this team is currently ranked in the 20th place of the points table. On the other side, Elche had also played four matches and faced one win, one draw, or two losses in thier previous matches. This team is currently ranked on the 15th place of the points table of this league and the both teams are creating a great buzz among the people.

VLD vs ELC (Valladolid vs Elche) Match Details

Match: Valladolid vs Elche (VLD vs ELC)

Tournament: La Liga 2

Date: Monday, 11th September 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Jose Zorrilla

VLD vs ELC (Valladolid vs Elche) Starting 11

Valladolid (VLD) Possible Starting 11 1.John Victor, 2. Luis Perez Maqueda, 3. Sergio Escudero, 4. Lucas Rosa, 5. Gustavo Henrique, 6. Cesar de la Hoz, 7. Monchu, 8. Ivan Sanchez, 9. Alberto Quintana, 10. Raul Moro, 11. Kenedy