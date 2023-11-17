VLD vs LEG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Valladolid vs Leganes La Liga 2 League

Hello football lovers, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the La Liga 2 League 2023 is going to play thier next football match and it is set to be played between Valladolid (VLD) and another team Leganes (LEG). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Saturday 18 November 2023 at Jose Zorrilla. Both teams have a large number of fans around the world who are waiting for this match. We made an article and have shared all the details such as the points table, scores, players, teams, prediction, and more in this article.

Both of the teams performed their best and won multiple matches in this league. The previous matches of both teams were amazing and it won the hearts. Both of the teams have played a total of 15 matches in this tournament and played well. Valladolid has faced nine wins, one draw, or five losses and the team is currently ranked at the 3rd position of the points table. On the other hand, Leganes has faced eleven wins, one draw, or three losses in the last matches and is currently ranked at the top of the points table.

VLD vs LEG (Valladolid vs Leganes) Match Details

Match: Valladolid vs Leganes (VLD vs LEG)

Tournament: La Liga 2 League 2023

Date: Saturday, 18th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

VLD vs LEG Venue: Jose Zorrilla

VLD vs LEG (Valladolid vs Leganes) Starting 11

Valladolid (VLD) Possible Starting 11 1.John Victor, 2. Luis Perez Maqueda, 3. Sergio Escudero, 4. Lucas Rosa, 5. Gustavo Henrique, 6. Cesar de la Hoz, 7. Monchu, 8. Ivan Sanchez, 9. Alberto Quintana, 10. Raul Moro, 11. Kenedy