VSP: Two Dead in 2-vehicle Crash in Accomack County, CCTV Video Footage

Here, we are going to talk about the latest accident news that occurred on Lankford Highway and it is creating a buzz on the internet sites. It was a tragic collision incident in which two vehicles were involved and two lost their lives. The news of this crash incident is running in the trends of various social media pages and many are hitting the online platforms to get more details. There is a video also shared on the internet of this incident and it became viral. Let us discuss all the details related to this incident and the deceased in this article, so read wholly.

According to the reports and sources, a head-to-head collision incident happened between two vehicles in which two people have lost their lives. This incident occurred at about 4:16 p.m. on Tuesday 21 November 2023 at 16239 Lankford Highway also known as U.S. Route 13 located in the Nelsonia area of Accomack County on the Eastern Shore. It is also shared that both the north and southbound lanes of Route 13 are closed due to this terrible crash incident. This collision was so terrible that left an impact on the locals as well as the eyewitness individuals. Scroll down this page to get more details of this incident.

Two Dead in 2-vehicle Crash in Accomack County

After this collision incident, the locals called the authorities and they reached the incident place immediately. In this accident, two vehicles were involved including a 2021 Mazda CX30 and a 2021 Freightliner box truck. Mazada vehicle carried two individuals including two passengers and the driver. One passenger was declared dead at the incident scene and the driver died after being taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. On the other side, the other passenger was taken to Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, and is in stable condition. The Freightliner’s driver was also rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Keep reading…

The news of this crash incident is spreading like wildfire and there are some videos or pictures are rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites. The Virginia State Police Department is continuing to understand the exact circumstances surrounding this crash incident. In a picture, it is seen that the front part of both collided vehicle have broken down. There is a video also shared and it is running in the trends and many social media users are sharing their reactins. The exact reason behind this accident is still remain unknown. The investigation is underway.