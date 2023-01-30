Vusi Ma R5 Death: Popular Barcadi Artist Shot Dead Near Legentsheng In M17:- It is shocking to hear about the sudden passing of one of the popular barcadi artist from Mabopane, Vusi Ma R5 who has gone from this world. Yes, the popular artist has reportedly shot dead on Sunday night, January 29, 2023. According to the sources, the news of his death was confirmed on Facebook on Sunday night and since then, many official reports are claiming that the singer was shot dead at one of the venues he was booked at. It is saddened to learn about the sudden passing of the singer. Keep reading to know more details and how did it happen with him.

A Facebook post reads,” Well-known Pretoria-based Barcadi artist Vusi Ma R5 has died after being gunned down in the early hours of this morning at M17 in Soshanguve Ext 13. According to a witness, the musician received a call while dancing, during load-shedding, and went outside the establishment before being shot dead”. These posts are confirming the passing of the singer who is no more between us. Let us tell you that the shooting took place at a venue known as Legentsheng in M17. Now, this unexpected incident has shocked the entire community. This kind of crime have been raising in the county for a long time and many artists are being killed in shooting incidents.

How Did Vusi Ma R5 Die?

Well, we don’t have many details about the incident but we would like to tell you that Vusi Ma R5 is no more between us and the shooting took the life of the artist. Some of the videos and photos from the scene are speculated on social media and people are getting curious to know more about him and what actually happened to him.

The musical artist is well-known for his popular hit albums which were released during his career. Ha Bone Sello and MAMELA MOLAO – THE LAW OF BACARDI 1 is one of the popular albums of the artist. Not only these but here is a list of the artist's hit albums. Now, the police is investigating the case and trying to know the culprit behind this incident. There is no any arrest made yet but officials are trying to locate the criminals. Since the news of Vusi Ma R5's was confirmed, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to his family who are going through a difficult time.