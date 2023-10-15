WAL vs CRO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Wales vs Croatia Euro Qualifiers League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match of the Euro Qualifiers League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams: Wales (WAL) and another team Croatia (CRO). Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are excited a lot to watch their match. This upcoming match is fully set to begin at 12:15 a.m. on Monday 16 October 2023. This football match is going to take place at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Many are curious to know about this football match, so here we shared all the details related to this football match such as reports, predictions, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both of the teams played well in their previous matches and won the hearts of many by their performances. If we talk about the points table then both teams had played a total of five matches in this tournament. Wales has faced one win, or five losses, and is currently ranked in the last place on the points table. On the other hand, Croatia has faced three wins, one loss, or one draw in the last five matches and ranked in second place on the points table. Both teams are going to play their second head-to-head match of this tournament.

WAL vs CRO (Wales vs Croatia) Match Details

Match: Wales vs Croatia (WAL vs CRO)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Monday, 16 October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

WAL vs CRO Venue: Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

WAL vs CRO (Wales vs Croatia) Starting 11

Wales (WAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Danny Ward, 2. Neco Williams, 3. Ben Davies, 4. Regan Poole, 5. Joe Low, 6. Jordan James, 7. Charlie Savage, 8. Harry Wilson, 9. David Brooks, 10. Nathan Broadhead, 11. Kieffer Moore

Croatia (CRO) Possible Starting 11 1.Dominik Livakovic, 2. Borna Barisic, 3. Josko Gvardiol, 4. Josip Stanisic, 5. Josip Sutalo, 6. Marcelo Brozovic, 7. Mateo Kovacic, 8. Mario Pasalic, 9. Luka Modric, 10. Bruno Petkovic, 11. Petar Musa

There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clear on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury This amazing football match will be broadcast live on some verified sites but it is officially announced. If we talk about the prediction, as per the points table, Croatia has the possibility to win this upcoming match but nothing can be said exactly, so watch and enjoy this match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.