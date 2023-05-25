Wallaceburg Crash: Victoria Baertsoen, Shae-Lynn Bachus & Matthew Cousins Tragically Died in Crash

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that three young people lost their lives after involving in a car accident. This tragic accident happened on Sunday. The three people from Wallaceburg, Ontario. Ever since the news hit the internet, it spread across social media platforms and currently, uncountable reactions have started making headlines as people never thought that they would lose their lives like this. Now this news has left many questions in the minds of the people. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The three victims have been identified as Victoria Baertsoen, 24, Matthew Cousins, 24, and Shae-Lynn Bachus, 23, who passed away in a tragic accident on Sunday. Now the whole Chatham-Kent community is grieving their death. According to the Chatham-Kent police, an automobile and a semi-tanker truck were hit. Three individuals lost their lives in the crash between the car and the semi-tanker truck, one person suffered life-threatening wounds, and one person suffered non-life-threatening wounds. This news left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Wallaceburg Crash

As per the police record, the car had been going along Wallace Street when, just before 10 pm on Sunday, it go around onto McNaughton Avenue, it struck a northbound tractor-trailer. The victims have been identified and their families were given condolences by Chatham-Kent police on Tuesday afternoon. Mackenzie Vandroffelaar, 25, of Dover Township has been taken to the hospital in London in serious condition and is in stable but serious condition. It is very painful news for those who lost their beloved person in this car crash. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, Wallaceburg resident Selena Bushey who is 22 years old suffered nonlife intimidate injuries and has begun to recuperate. Non-life-threatening injuries were continuous by the tractor-trailer’s driver, who has been taken by ambulance to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. Since the news came on the internet it went viral and gained a huge attention from the people. But there is not much information available on the incident. Investigation of the car accident is ongoing by the police. If we will get any information then we will update you soon as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.