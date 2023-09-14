Walter Alfred Death Reason? Veteran PTI Journalist Walter Alfred Passed Away at 103

In this article, we are going to talk about Walter Alfred. We are sharing a piece of sad news that a very well-known person Walter Alfred passed away. He was the Former Press Trust of India. He covered many landmark events in the last century. Currenlty, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating all around the internet. His sudden passing left the whole community in shock. As per the sources, Walter Alfred was going to turn 103 this month. We mourn the loss of such a legendary person Former Press Trust of India journalist Walter Alfred. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Walter Alfred Death Reason?

Further, he was from the time of covering India’s independence to the days of Indira Gandhi’s Emergency. Further, he passed away at his home near Mumbai on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. He was sleeping during his demise. He was born in Mangalore, Alfred. Completed his high school education at the Government College in Mangalore. Before his passing, he faced legal charges during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. He was arrested at that time for months. In 1980, he was retired after almost 60 years. He was too passionate about journalism. More know below.

After retiring from his field in 1980, he began to teach journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Not only this, he wrote many papers for Indonesian and Malaysian for many years. If you are searching for his cause of death, let us inform you his exact cause of death is not shared. It is estimated that he died naturally. He was too old. His dedication, hard work, and support will never be forgotten. Walter Alfred’s legacy always will be alive. This is a very big loss for the journalism community. community mourning the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following this page for more viral news.