Wanaparthy Crash: Five Of Family Killed As Car Hits Tree On Highway

As per the recent details, five people were killed in a Highway crash. The fatal accident happened on the Highway in Wanaparthy. The crash left everyone shocked. There were a total of 11 people involved in this crash. A five-member family was traveling in a car. They were traveling from Karnataka’s Ballari to Hyderabad. A beautiful day for the family turned into a nightmare after being met with an accident. The people are showing their interest in knowing the circumstances surrounding the crash. This page will help you to learn about the details surrounding the crash and identification of the victims. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, an 11-member family traveled in a car from Karnataka’s Ballari to Hyderabad. A tragedy took place Hyderabad National Highway near Kothakota which is located in Telangana’s Wanaparthy. On Monday a family was going to attend an engagement function. The vehicle was driven by 35-year-old Ali Ahmed. The police said the accident was the cause of the rash and negligent driving. As per the initial reports, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was traveling from a village near Kothakota town. At approximately 2:30 PM, the vehicle was hit by a tree due to the negligence of the driver. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Five Of Family Killed As Car Hits Tree On Highway

The police said it is assumed that the driver Ali Ahmed dozed off during the driving which led to the massive crash. The speed of the vehicle was high. In this fatal crash, five people died on the spot while six suffered injuries. The condition of the three people is critical. The 50-year-old Fatima Bi, 40-year-old Abdul Rahman, 2-year-old Bushra, and 7-month-old Yasita Raafil died on the spot after the fatal crash. On the other side, the rest people were taken to the hospital for the injuries treatment. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

The 3-year-old Mariya Bi was rushed to the hospital but after so many efforts and treatment she was declared dead. 3-year-old Mariya Bi passed away in the hospital while receiving the treatment. The rest who are dealing with the injuries are 40-year-old Shajahan Begum, 40-year-old Abeeba, 35-year-old Shafi, 35-year-old Kadeerunnisa and 6-year-old Hassan. As we earlier mentioned, there were a total of 11 people involved in this crash of which 5 died and 6 others suffered from injuries. As per the initial reports, the victims were first taken to a government hospital which is located in Wanaparthy and later they shifted to Kurnool district hospital. Scroll down the page to learn more.

It is said that the condition of the three people out of six is critical. The family was going to attend Ali Ahmed’s engagement function who was driving the car. The car was hit by a tree in Hyderabad on Highway 44. Overall, the incident reminds us about safety. We are expressing our condolences to the victims. It is important to drive safely on the road. Most of the people lost their lives after involving in the crash. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.