War: 30 Palestinians Killed as Israel Strikes Building in Gaza, 266 dead in 24 Hours

1 hour ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come stating that In the past 24 hours, 30 Palestinians lost their lives as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a building in Gaza, bringing the total death toll to 266. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. According to a report, a residential building in Gaza was targeted by an Israeli airstrike, resulting in the deaths of a minimum of 30 Palestinians. The past 24 hours have witnessed a total of 266 casualties in the enclave. According to Palestinian media reports on Monday, a residential building in the al-Shuhada area of the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza was struck by Israeli forces, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 30 Palestinians. The strike not only leveled the targeted building but also caused damage to several neighboring houses.

30 Palestinians Killed as Israel Strikes Building

Additionally, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that, within the last 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of 266 Palestinians, including 117 children, in the enclave. During the two-week bombardment that commenced on October 7, health authorities in Gaza reported a tragic toll of at least 4,600 casualties. This escalation followed a surprise attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israeli communities, resulting in the loss of 1,400 lives.

Furthermore, amid concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict could potentially widen into a broader Middle East confrontation, the Israeli military confirmed its strikes on two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon early on Monday. These cells were reportedly planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets towards Israel. Hezbollah acknowledged the loss of one of its fighters but provided no further details. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning, cautioning that if Hezbollah were to become involved in the conflict, it would spark a potential “Second Lebanon War,” which he referred to as a grave mistake on their part.

Meanwhile, in Syria’s neighboring regions, Israeli missiles struck both Damascus and Aleppo international airports on Sunday, rendering them inoperative and tragically claiming the lives of two workers, as reported by Syrian state media. In the southern region, the Israeli military disclosed that one of its tanks unintentionally struck an Egyptian position near the Gaza Strip border. A spokesperson for the Egyptian army confirmed that several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries in the incident, which occurred on Sunday.

