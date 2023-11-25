WAR vs WP Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Legia Warsaw vs Warta Poznan Polish League 2023

In this article, we are going to share the details of the Polish League’s next football match which will be played between two teams: Legia Warsaw (WAR) and Warta Poznan (WP). Both of the teams have a massive number of fans around the world who are waiting for this football match. The previous matches of both teams were amazing and now they are going to a head-to-head match. It will begin to play at 12:30 am on Sunday 26 November 2023 and this match will take place at Polish Army Stadium. Let us know more about this upcoming match in this article, so read continuously and completely.

The previous matches of both teams were amazing and won the hearts of audiences and viewers. As per the points table, both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Legia Warsaw has played 14 matches and faced seven wins, three draws, or four losses. This team is currently ranked in the 6th place on the points table. Warta Poznan has played a total of 15 matches and they faced four wins, five draws, or six losses. This team is currently ranked in the 13th place of the points table. Both teams will give their best until the end, so watch and enjoy it.

WAR vs WP (Legia Warsaw vs Warta Poznan) Match Details

Match: Legia Warsaw vs Warta Poznan (WAR vs WP)

Tournament: Polish League 2023

Date: Sunday, 26th November 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Polish Army Stadium

WAR vs WP (Legia Warsaw vs Warta Poznan) Starting 11

Legia Warsaw (WAR) Possible Starting 11 1.Kacper Tobiasz, 2. Yuri Ribeiro, 3. Radovan Pankov, 4. Steve Kapuadi, 5. Pawel Wszolek, 6. Bartosz Slisz, 7. Josue Soares Pesqueira, 8. Patryk Kun, 9. Juergen Elitim, 10. Ernest Muci, 11. Marc Gual