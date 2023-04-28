Warwick Tollemache Cause of Death? Heartbroken Girlfriend of Man Who Fell Off Cruise Ship

Today we are going to share the news that an Australian man who fell off the Quantum of the Seas was found. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Follow us till the end to know all the information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

The Australian man who fell from the Royal Caribbean International Quantum of the Seas cruise ship on its way from Brisbane to Hawaii on Wednesday has been identified as Warwick Tolmache. The current search has been suspended. Let’s see what happened to Australian Warwick Tolmache and how he was found dead. An Australian man who apparently fell off a cruise ship bound for Hawaii and was lost in the Pacific Ocean has been located. Family and friends have shared posts on social media saying Warwick Tolmache, 35, will be “deeply missed”.

Warwick Tollemache Cause of Death?

On 12 April, the cruise ship Quantum of the Seas departed from Brisbane en route to Honolulu, Hawaii, with a stopover in Tahiti. On April 25, at 11 pm (local time), an Australian man fell from a cruise ship into the Pacific Ocean, 1400 km south of Hawaii. The ship suddenly grinds to a halt as a desperate nighttime search begins. The ocean volume is still traveling while a full air and sea search is being conducted by the US Coast Guard until 1:30 a.m. local time on April 26. The US Coast Guard spends the day searching the seas on April 26 (local time). , The search was “almost impossible” due to heavy flooding.

The man who fell from the Quantum of the Seas into the Pacific Ocean late on Tuesday night, around 1400 kilometers south of the Hawaiian Islands, has been identified as Warwick Tollemache, 35, of Brisbane. The search picked back up the following day as the Royal Caribbean-operated ship, which had departed Brisbane on April 12 for its final destination of Honolulu.