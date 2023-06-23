Was Melissa Gorga Fired From Rhonj? What Happened to American Singer? Explained!

It is coming forward that Melissa Gorga has been fired from Rhonj but some sources claim that she is not fired and it is just fake news. Melissa is an American television personality author, singer, designer, and businesswoman. It is shared that she has been dismissed from the Rhonj (The Real Housewives of New Jersey). Now this news is creating a great storm on social media pages and confusion on internet sites. Let us know the complete theory about this news and also talk more related to herself in this article, so read continuously and wholly.

Rumors about her dismissal from the Rhonj is surfaced over the internet and various social media platforms. According to the sources and reports, there is no official announcement has been made about her firing from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Currently, her firing from Rhonj is rapidly circulating on various social media platforms. Bravo didn’t make any announcement about her dismissal from the Rhonj. The rumor of her firing began from the intense feud between Gorga and her co-star Teresa Giudice which resulted in its peak during the Season 13 reunion and has fueled speculation about Gorga’s future on the show. Scroll down to know more about herself.

Was Melissa Gorga Fired From Rhonj?

Her real name is Melissa Ann Gorga but she was mostly known as Marco around the world. She was born on 21 March 1979 in Toms River, New Jersey, United States. She finished her education at New Jersey City University and reduced a degree of Bachelor in Arts. She is an American television personality but she is also known as an author, singer, designer, and businesswoman. She is one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and she joins this show in 2011 during the third season of the show.

Presently, she is facing many controversies that she fired from the Rhonj but nothing has been announced related to this topic. If we talk about the show, RHONJ is an American reality television series and it premiers on Bravo. It is shared that Melissa was fired from the show but we are clear that Bravo and no one of the show have officially announced that she has been dismissed from the show. Meanwhile, it was just a rumor or fake news and there is no information has been shared related to this topic.