WAS vs ESS Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team English T20 Blast Warwickshire vs Essex

Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. A very well-known and amazing English T20 Blast league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Warwickshire vs Essex. Both teams are very popular and all the players are very talented as they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are super curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the WAS vs ESS match and we will share it with you in this article.

English T20 Blast is coming back with its two powerful teams. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they want to support their favorite team. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. Warwickshire is set to take on Essex in English T20 Blast at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Birmingham, US is clean and there are no chances of precipitation during the game. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: English T20 Blast

Team: Warwickshire (WAS) vs Essex (ESS)

Date: 6th July 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham, England.

Warwickshire (WAS) Possible Playing 11:1.Alex Davies(WK)(C), 2. Robert Yates, 3. Chris Benjamin(WK), 4. Sam Hain, 5. Glenn Maxwell, 6. Dan Mousley, 7. Jacob Bethell, 8. Oliver Hannon Dalby, 9. Jacob Lintott, 10. Dominic Drakes, 11. Henry Brookes

Essex (ESS) Possible Playing 11:1.Adam Rossington(WK), 2. Dan Lawrence, 3. Michael Pepper(WK), 4. Feroze Khushi, 5. Paul Walter, 6. Matt Critchley, 7. Daniel Sams, 8. Simon Harmer(C), 9. Aaron Beard, 10. Samuel Cook, 11. Shane Snater

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give tough competition to each other. This match is going to be played between Warwickshire vs Essex on 6th July 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England. If we talk about the recent match result then the WAS team won 5 matches and lost 0 matches and the ESS team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. The WAS team has more chances to win the match against ESS. Let's see which team will win the match.