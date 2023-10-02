Wasatch County Crash: One Killed in Burning Vehicle Following on US-189 Footage

Recently, a terrible crash incident occurred in which one individual lost his life. The news of this incident is running in the trends of the news channels with the title “2-car crash on US-189 in Wasatch County” and the news of this accident is continuously running on the top of social media platforms. Some pictures and videos have also been shared on the internet that are running on various social media pages. The news of this accident attracted the interest of many who are hitting the search engines to know more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information here.

As per the exclusive source and reports, it was a collision accident in which two vehicles were involved. It is shared that a vehicle sparked fire following a two-car collision crash incident on a Wasatch County highway and the driver of the vehicle passed away. This incident took place Sunday at noon 1 October 2023 on US-189 at milepost 20 near Deer Creek Reservoir. The two-vehicle were identified as a truck and a tractor. This accident was so horrifying and it created a buzz on the internet sites. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident and the deceased.

One Killed in Burning Vehicle Following 2-Car Crash

Trooper Eddie Wright with Utah Highway Patrol shared the details of this accident. It is also stated that a Ford pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling northbound while a tractor-trailer carrying Swiss cheese was traveling southbound at the incident scene at the same time which led to this tragic accident. The driver of the Ford traveled into southbound lanes for an unknown reason and struck the front passenger side of the tractor-trailer. In this accident, the Ford driver lost his life while the tractor-trailer driver injured minorly. The detail of the Ford driver was not initially released and the investigation is still ongoing.

After this shocking accident, the crews tried to extricate the driver from the burning vehicle he was burned badly and pronounced dead at the incident scene. He died from the fire blaze just after the arrival of units and the authorities are continuing the investigation. It is shared that Provo Canyon was closed to all through traffic by 12:45 p.m. By 2 p.m. one lane had been reopened in both directions but both lanes will be reopened soon. The reason behind this accident is not disclosed yet while the investigation is ongoing.