Washington County Fatal Crash Leaves One Dead, CCTV Video Footage

In a fatal crash, a person lost his life in Washington County. A fatal crash was seen in Washington County in which a person died on the spot. Currently, the Washington County fatal crash has gone viral on the internet and is circulating over the internet. People are looking for the entire incident and want to know what happened during the incident. What was the cause of the accident? Several questions have been raised. The recent Washington County news has become the most discussed topic on the internet. You are on the right page if you are looking for the same. Stay tuned for more information.

As per the crash report, a person lost his life after met with a fatal Washington County crash. The authority also announces the victim’s name. The crash left the victim’s family and the community shocked. The victim’s name is identified as a 54-year-old man, Andrea Douglas. Andrea Douglas is the person who lost his life during the crash which happened in Washington County. In addition, the victim Andrea Douglas lost his life on the spot. The crash happened in Washington County on Friday evening. It was a vehicle crash in which one was left dead. Scroll down the page.

Washington County Fatal Crash Leaves One Dead

The department responded to a call after 7:30 PM about the crash. After that, the Missouri State Highway Patrol with troopers arrived on Missouri Route 21. The crash place is located three miles north of Potosi and near Goldenrod Road. According to the details, the victim Douglas Andrea who was 54 years old at the time of his passing, was driving a Ford Ranger. He was going southbound on Missouri 21. Unfortunately, he lost control of his vehicle which caused his death. The incident happened due to the icy roads. The road was too slippery. Learn more in the next section.

The other vehicle owner is Donte Moore, 32. His vehicle collided with Douglas Andrea’s Ford Ranger. It is revealed that there were four people were involved in this accident. The two were passengers in both vehicles. As per the details, the victim Douglas Andrea was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash. Due to his carelessness, he lost his life. While the passenger who was in Douglas Andrea’s vehicle, was rushed to the nearby hospital. The passenger was injured during the incident. On the other side, the other vehicle owner Moore, and his passenger were also injured. It is important to always follow safety rules while driving. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.