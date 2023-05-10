WATCH: Cat In Blender Part 2 Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Link

One more heartbreaking piece of news was shared on social media which broke everyone’s heart. A few days ago we heard about a part one can in a blender which was made huge controversy. Another video is posted on social media part 2 of a cat in a blender. A heinous act has seen one more which hurt a lot. A user who shared part 1 of a cat in a Blender was arrested but another video has been seen part 2 of the cat in a blender. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention on the web. If you want to know complete information about this video so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, after the arrest of the original culprit, the cat in a Blender, another video has come of a cat in a Blender. This video part 2 of Cat in a Blender was posted on May 8, 2023. People are getting shocked after watching one another video of a cart can in a blender. This video is disturbing. After the video has made its rounds on the internet, many are now wondering who exactly the person behind the disturbing video is.

Cat In Blender Part 2 Video Goes Viral

According to the sources, many Twitter users has been seen a video in which a man tortures a cat by putting him in a blender. After, the arrest of a group of animal abusers from China, they threatened to police once again to repeat the incident. However, it seems that the Twitter account where the video was uploaded isn’t responsible for the gruesome act. This video is on various social media platforms and went viral. Many people are warning others not to watch out for the traumatizing clip and people want strict action. This post has been removed from the social media where this video was posted.

As per reports, this horror video was posted by a Twitter user name @DefyXD24. This account has been suspended by the authority. Twitter user share their experience after watching this video, they said that it was more horrifying than the first part of the cat in a blender. This part 2 of a cat in a blender was too heartbreaking a clip. A Twitter user wrote, ” This is honestly heartbreaking”. People still not believing how could someone do such a heinous act. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.