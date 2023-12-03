WATCH: Delhi Man Beaten With Stones, Tiles And Knife As Children, Video

Good day, Today a news has come stating a captured video where a man in Delhi pursued, assaulted with stones and a knife, all while children look on. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In Delhi, a man was pursued and assaulted by three individuals wielding stones, tiles, and a knife. The CCTV footage of the incident captured the man being beaten and kicked while onlookers, including school children, observed without intervening.

In northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, three men were recorded on camera beating, kicking, and assaulting an individual with stones, tiles, and a knife in broad daylight. Shockingly, passers-by, including school children, remained silent spectators and refrained from intervening. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage captures a scene where an individual is pursued and caught by one man, causing the person to fall in front of a house. Subsequently, another individual joins in, initiating a barrage of kicks and punches against the person on the ground.

WATCH: Delhi Man Beaten With Stones

While one of the attackers attempts to use a knife, the other restrains them. Nevertheless, both assailants persist in physically assaulting and seemingly stabbing the individual. Meanwhile, a sizable crowd, predominantly consisting of school children, gathers at the scene. A third individual joins the two men and begins aggressively thrashing and kicking the victim. Afterward, he steps away, covering his face with a handkerchief, while the other two assailants persist in their attack. Despite the victim enduring a brutal beating, the gathered crowd neither intervenes to stop the attackers nor aids the victim, as depicted in the CCTV footage.

The assault finally ceases when a woman from the house emerges and addresses the attackers, who then leave the scene. Despite the dispersing crowd, no one apprehends the assailants or aids the victim. Reports indicate that the victim has been hospitalized. Allegedly, the men involved hailed from the Jahangirpuri area and had a dispute with the victim, leading to the incident. The president of the Adarsh Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) promptly notified the station house officer (SHO) upon viewing the CCTV footage. Although the SHO assured him of taking action against the accused, as of now, no case has been filed. There are claims that the individuals who assaulted the victim exhibited criminal tendencies, explaining why bystanders hesitated to step forward and assist the victim or apprehend the attackers.