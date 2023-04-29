WATCH: Empress Njamah Video Viral: Her Fiance Josh Wade Arrested For Blackmailing

Here we are going to discuss a blackmailing case that is coming out. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about her and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about her. Let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this incident. Keep reading to know all the information about this incident.

The leaked video of Maharani Najama went viral on various social media sites after her ex-fiancé hacked her Instagram and posted it publicly. Njama is a Nigerian actress who has appeared in several movies and television shows. Maharani began acting in the late 1990s and became well-known in the Nigerian entertainment industry. It was earlier reported that Wade threatened to release the videos and created a WhatsApp group where he shared them, sparking an outcry on social media. According to the statement, it is alleged that Josh attempted to blackmail Empress Najama by demanding $450,000 from her, threatening to release private videos and photos if she did not pay him.

Empress Njamah Video Viral

The Actors Guild of Nigeria demanded his arrest, saying that violation of privacy is a serious crime. Queen Najama was reportedly emotional and in tears, after her ex-boyfriend Josh Wade was arrested for blackmailing her and other women. Josh Wade hacked Najama’s Instagram account. After the incident, Najama returned to social media and posted a disclaimer stating that Wade was behind the photos and videos, which were recorded under pressure. This statement shows that Najama did not agree to the recording or distribution of private images and videos.

In a video trending on social media, the former fiancé of Empress Njama, Josh Wade, who is now in Liberia, was arrested for allegedly blackmailing several women in the country. The video shows Wade arriving at the police station wearing handcuffs surrounded by police officers. It is not clear when the arrest took place or what charges were brought against him. we are making every effort to collect relevant details about the incident and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.