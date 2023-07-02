WATCH: F2 Driver Dilano Van T Hoff Death Crash Video at Spa-Francorchamps

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that 18 years old MP Motorsport driver has passed away. He is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at a young age. On the basis of the report, he was involved in the accident. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

F2 Driver Dilano Van T Hoff Death Crash Video

Dutch teenager Dilano Van't Hoff lost his life in a fatal accident during a wet Formula Regional European Championship race. This tragic incident took place on Saturday, 1 July 2023, at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The 18 years old man achieved the Spanish F4 championship in 2021 and had been racing for the Dutch MP Motorsport at the Belgian Grand Prix circuit.

His unexpected passing news has been confirmed by MP Motorsport. As per the report, Dilano Van't Hof died after involving in the accident.

Dilano Van't Hof was a very talented person who was also known for his kind nature.