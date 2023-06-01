WATCH: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, Where to Watch Broadcast and More

Today we are going to talk about the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023 which is creating so much buzz on the internet and many people are showing their interest in this race. Formula 1 is the highest class of international racing for open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars. The Spanish Grand Prix is the Formula One motor race and the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix is set to be held on 4 June 2023 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló, Spain. Let us know more about this upcoming race event also discuss some more points such as how to watch and where to watch this race.

This upcoming 2023 Spanish Grand Prix is also known as the Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio de España 2023. The Indian fans can enjoy this event race on the F1 TV app and the fans need to have this application on their device. Fans have the F1 TV Pro subscription, to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2023 in India. In this app, fans can enjoy all race sessions across the weekend, including support series races, which can be watched on the app across all supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, and more. Here are some time zones and his event will be telecast at the following times in India:-

WATCH: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice 1: Friday 2 June at 5:00 pm (IST)

Practice 2: Friday 2 June at 8:30 pm (IST)

Practice 3: Saturday 3 June at 4:00 pm (IST)

Qualifying: Saturday 3 June at 7:30 pm (IST)

Race: Sunday 4 June at 6:30 pm (IST)

Formula 2 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday 2 June at 2:35 pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday 2 June at 7:25 pm (IST)

Sprint Race: Saturday 3 June at 5:45 pm (IST)

Feature Race: Sunday 4 June at 2:55 pm (IST)

Formula 3 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday 2 June at 1:25 pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday 2 June at 6:30 pm (IST)

Sprint Race: Saturday 3 June at 2:00 pm (IST)

Feature Race: Sunday 4 June at 1:25 pm (IST)

The 2023 Spanish Grand Prix is set to take place over 66 laps of the 4.657-kilometre Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, 4 June 2023. This event is scheduled and fixed completely to take place. There are many people who are excited to watch and enjoy this race. It is expected that this event will be most liked by the people and received a good responce from the people and viewers. We shared the comp

lete details about this rece above in this race. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.