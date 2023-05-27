WATCH: Ghaziabad Restaurant Employee Accused of Spitting in Food Packet, Video Viral

Recently the news has come on the internet that a man spitting food packets at a restaurant. This incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. This incident was captured in the video. Since the video has come on the internet it circulated on the social media platform and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Now many people are searching for this news as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As per the report, this incident has been recorded in a food outlet situated in the Loni area. In the video, two men workers of the eatery, packing food. The complaint was filed by Hindu Yuva Vahini members, who reported that the hotel workers tampered with food being handed over to a particular community. The man has been identified as Masoom, who works at a restaurant called Salam Chicken in the Loni area of Ghaziabad. You are on the right page for more information about the news so please read the complete article.

Ghaziabad Restaurant Employee Accused of Spitting in Food Packet

The complaint has reported that the hotel is stated to be a coddle to an unquestionable community and the worker is spitting in the food packets intended for customers of different faiths. Currently, police are doing an investigation of the incident. The video has gone viral on the internet many people are stunned by this incident. A full inquiry into the incident is underway. This news has been making headlines on the internet. As per the complaint, the staff of the hotel in Loni who made bread (roti) spat on it before packing them for deliveries. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, since the news has come on the internet many people are shocked. The incident video went viral on uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as lots of people are shocked. After the complaint, the police registered a case and started the investigation. The suspect has been taken into custody. Here we have shared all the information about the news and the investigation is ongoing if we will get any information about the news then we will update you as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.