WATCH: Girl Climbs 80-feet-High Tower, Furious Girlfriend Video Goes Viral on Internet

Recently the news has come on the internet that angry at her boyfriend, a little girl clamber up an 80-foot high tower of high pressure power line. This incident happened in the Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district in Chhattisgarh. Recently the news has come on the internet and it spread on social media platfroms. This news left many questions in people’s minds. Now people have been searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, the condition got more sinister when her boyfriend also decided to observe her at the top of the tower. The whole incident was captured on video and currently, the video has been making rounds on social networking sites. Since the video went viral on the social media platform many people have been very stunned and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. People are paying huge attention grom the news as they are very curious to know all about the whole information about the news. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Girl Climbs 80-feet-High Tower

Some local villagers saw the due atop the tower and instantly warned the Pendra police station. Both families had been also informed about the incident. A large group of residents had gathered around the tower by the time the police reached. Police officials intervened with the couple for a long time, trying to persuade them to climb down. After that finally, the police succeeded. One of the witnesses in the crowd shot a video of the whole incident and published it on social media. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the authorities stated the minor girl had gotten into a wild fight with her boyfriend over a phone call, hours before she ascended the tower. To convince her to come down, her boyfriend also followed her. The couple was uninjured and brought down successfully. Though the officers did not register any legal issue in the incident, they sternly informed the young couple against engaging in such risky behaviour in the future. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.