WATCH: Irene Montero Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Full Link Explained

In this article, we are going to talk about a viral video and Irene Montero because both have gathered huge attention on the internet over the past few days. She is a Spanish politician and also can be said as a member of the Podemos party in Spain. Now, she is facing multiple controversies and scandals related to this viral video. Many are asking various questions on online platforms to know more. If you are also hitting the search engine platform to know more about this viral video and herself then you reached the right. Let’s continue this article with us to know more about her and this viral video.

Recently, a video was shared on the internet and it is claimed that this video featured Irene Montero. She is not new to controversies and her viral video shows that she is one to make headlines with her views. This viral video is about something that occurred in the past and the netizens have brought back. Her viral video was brought back from some time ago and this video tells about the people’s need to put thier eyes on their works and actions. Because it is an era of social media and cameras everywhere, anything that you do frankly can also haunt you.

Irene Montero Video Goes Viral

In this viral video, she is seen sitting on the grass close to a job agency that is linked to the union Comisiones Obreras with a group of friends. Then, a boy moves close to her and she inquires, “What about you, here too?” to which the boy replies “They fired me the other day without paying me a dime, and I’m only going to get four months of unemployment.” The now-minister also shared his response and said, “I’m weary of this; we need to take action.” Swipe up this article to learn about herself.

Every day, lots of videos are uploaded on the internet and social media pages and many of them go viral because of their content. Similarly, this video was shared a time ago but it has gathered a lot of attention for the previous time period. Let us talk about Irene Montero, she is a psychologist and is mostly known as a Spanish politician. Her complete name is Irene Maria Montero Gil and she was born on 13 February 1988 and currently served as the Minister of Equality of Spain since 13 January 2020. Presently, she is facing various controversies regarding this viral video. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.