WATCH: Jackie Chan Slammed for Allegedly Abandoning Lesbian Daughter Video Goes Viral

Currently, a name is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have very eager to know about Etta Ng Chok Lam’s mother. Who is Etta Ng Chok Lam’s mother? A name also is making huge controversy. The breaking news is coming that Jackie Chan was slammed for abandoning his lesbian daughter. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People want to know what this actually matters. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the shocking news is coming that Jackie Chan abandoned his own daughter for being a lesbian. Currently, Jackie Chan’s news is circulating all around the internet. There are two sides to Jackie Chan’s character. One of his movies it is showing that he is a devoted father but in his real life he reportedly abandoned his own daughter for being a lesbian. People are criticized for this. His daughter’s name is Etta Ng Chok Lam. As we know that Jackie Chan is a very famous Hong Kon actor.

Jackie Chan Slammed for Allegedly Abandoning Lesbian Daughter

Further, he is also a filmmaker, martial artist, and stuntman. He is mostly known for his slapstick acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, and innovative stunts, which he typically performs himself. Currently, he is 69 years old. His recent film ‘ Ride On’ which was released is creating a huge controversy. His relationship with his real-life daughter is totally different. In a YouTube video posted last week, Jackie Chan’s estranged daughter Etta Ng Chok Lam, and her girlfriend Andi Autumn have turned to folks on the Internet to ask for help, saying that they are on the verge of going homeless. The youtube video gone viral in just s few hours worldwide.

People are hugely searching for her mother’s name so let us tell you that Etta Ng Chok Lam’s mother’s name is Elaine Ng Yi-Lei. Elaine Ng Yi-Lei is a very famous Hong Kong actress. In 1990, she was also the winner of Miss Asia. She was born on September 23, 1972. She is 50 years old Hong Kong actress. In 1999, she shared publicly that she was pregnant and disclosed the affair with Jackie Chan. Her daughter’s name is Etta Ng Chok Lam. Etta Ng Chok Lam was born on January 18, 1999. Elaine Ng Yi-Lei grew Etta Ng Chok Lam without Jackie Chan’s support. When her daughter turned 18 it was disclosed that her daughter is lesbian.