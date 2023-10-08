Watch Jorhat Girl Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Full Link Explained!

Recently, another viral video has been leaked on the internet with the claim that this video is not of anyone else but of Jorhat Girl, Darshana Bharali. Yes, you heard it right. Darshana Bharali’s video attracted people’s attention as soon as it came on the internet, after which everyone became curious to know about her video. Even people have started asking many questions regarding the leaked video of Darshana Bharali like who leaked the video. Is the person seen in the video Darshana Bharali and many more questions? Keeping everything in mind, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. So let’s move ahead with the article and know this news in depth.

Darshana Bharali, who is also known as The Jorhat Girl by many people, has become a topic of discussion for people these days because the video of the girl has leaked on the internet, after which she became famous overnight. Let us tell you, that Darshana hails from Jorhat, Assam, and is a university student. But regarding her recently released video, everyone is becoming curious to know about her video. In such a situation, let us tell you that a disturbing scene of a physical attack by several persons has been captured against Darshana, who is gaining attention due to her viral video.

Jorhat Girl Video Goes Viral

In the video, you can clearly see that many people are seen hitting her, while on the other side, Darshana, who is seen trying to save herself from the attacks of the people, is also attacking her equally. All this continued like this for some time, after which a huge crowd of people gathered at the scene of the incident. This attack on Jorhat girl has been captured on camera, after which someone uploaded this video on the internet. There was excitement among the audience to watch this video, which shows that the video is trending on the internet.

After watching this video, many viewers were stunned to see how brutally the girl is being tortured. Some people were seen eager to know the secret behind this matter. However, why people did this to Darhana is not yet known. People have demanded that those who did this to the persons should be taught a legal lesson. The article concludes here with all of the pertinent material. Keep in touch with us for additional updates while remaining safe.