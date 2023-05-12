WATCH: Kanpur Woman Rams Her Car Into Parked Scooters and Bikes

These days we are able to witness every nook and hook from the corners of the world as the videos go viral and we can watch what’s going on in the world. We are sharing with you one such video that is surfacing on media platforms and grabbing the attention of people. The video has been recorded from Kanpur by an onlooker and now it went viral. The video is of a woman who rammed her car badly into parked scooters and bikes. After the video went viral, it was in the notice of Kanpur DCP. And DCP now has issued a challan on the woman’s car. Let’s watch what the matter is all about. Go through the article to get the entire info about the incident.

The news has been reported from the Gumti market area of Kanpur city. The area is a bit crowdy and the woman rammed her car on the row of bikes and scooties from the back of the car while she was reversing the car. Before the woman could understand what has happened outside, the enraged people there started shouting at her. The video shows she came out of the car once and again sat in the car to put her efforts to remove the car. The woman was scared badly as can be seen in the short clip of the video. The crowd surrounded the vehicle and demanded compensation.

Kanpur Woman Rams Her Car Into Parked

The people informed the Fazalganj police about the incident and showed the video of the incident. DCP Raveena Tyagi of Kanpur took a look at this video and immediately issued a challan on woman’s the car. The accused woman told that she is learning to drive and was not able to reverse her car. People were scolding her that a crowded market is not a place to try out her driving skills. The woman was scared by the incident and admitted to her fault. Somehow she was able to remove her car back and the more damage to the other vehicles was saved.

After the police reached the spot, the police assured the two-wheeler owners of the compensation. The police escorted the woman and the bike owners to the police station where the police tried to settle the case. The woman has been fined Rs 25oo for reckless driving as per the reports. The victims also settled the case and no FIR was launched against the woman. However, the knowledge about these incidents proves to be beneficial as we become more alert, especially fresh learners. Stay tuned………….