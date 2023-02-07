Watch Kurulus Osman Episode 116 Season 4 Episode 18 Release Date Time Watch Online

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of big news with you. A very highly anticipated historical drama, Kurulus Osman is all set to entertain its fans. It is a very famous drama and people love to watch this drama. It is a Turkish language drama and currently, seaosn 4 is ongoing. This season also gained huge attention from the people and now people don’t want to skip any single episode of the drama. Currently, fans are very curious to know about Kurulus Osman and where can we watch and many more things. Here we have more information about the drama and we will share it with you in this article.

In Kurulus Osman episode 116, Orhan states he still doesn’t feel anything Ismihan states that Nayman’s spies are in the mansion. While Karesi has been trying to appreciate what is going on, Ismihan states that Avci is a traitor. Osman discovers the secret message that Avci is carrying and tells Karesi that he has been working for the Mongols. Avci drinks the bacteria he carries with him in order not to speak anymore. You are on the right page for more information about it, so please read the complete article.

Watch Kurulus Osman Episode 116 Season 4

Here, Aladdin is also very sad about Orhan’s condition and feels guilty. He asks Malhun to punish him if Orhan does not heal. Malhun and Bala clam the kids. Osman and his soldiers go to the cave that night. During this Malhun starts crying and prays to Allah again and again. Osman feels that something unfavorable has occurred to Orhan and becomes worried. Ismihan states that Beys is going to come for a meeting soon and starts to prepare. Turgut brings beating Avci. Avci informs what Ismihan did one by one. Scroll down the page for more information about the Kurulus Osman Episode.

As we all know that now all the lovers of the Kurulus Osman's have been waiting for the new episode. Episode 116 is highly anticipated and fans are also super excited to watch this show. So now fans' wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for episode 116. If you want to watch Kurulus Osman's episodes, then you can watch episodes with English subtitles in 1080 Resolution only on MultiPoint TV. Kurulus Osman episode 116 is going to be released on 8 February 2023, Wednesday.