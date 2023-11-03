WATCH: Man Stuffing Live Worms Inside Momos Video Goes Viral on Internet

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a widely circulated video showcases an individual inserting live worm-like creatures into dumplings. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.

In a peculiar and rather unsettling culinary venture, an Instagram video has emerged, revealing a man inserting worm-like creatures into momos, a cherished snack. The internet has previously witnessed some unusual culinary experiments, such as Oreo pakodas and Kurkure milkshakes. Now, it seems that even one of the most beloved snacks, momos, hasn’t been spared from such creative concoctions.

Whether it’s filling them with pineapple or incorporating momos into chai, the outcomes have been quite cringe-worthy to behold. In an unusual and somewhat unsettling culinary endeavor, a video has emerged on Instagram, featuring a man placing worms inside momos, a cherished snack for many. This peculiar video was shared on the Instagram account ‘Chinese Street Food 2023,’ evoking a mixture of fascination and horror among its viewers. The video documents the disturbing procedure of the man stuffing momos with live creatures that bear a striking resemblance to worms or tiny fish.

Man Stuffing Live Worms Inside Momos

He proceeds to steam these dumplings with these unconventional ingredients, and in the end, one is dissected to unveil the cooked contents. The post has amassed more than 156,000 views and generated numerous reactions. People were undeniably shocked and repelled by the stuffing of the momos. It appears that people just can’t resist tinkering with our beloved snacks. The year brought us a mix of unexpected culinary surprises. While it introduced us to the immensely popular Dalgona coffee, it also featured some rather peculiar creations that left many puzzled. From experimenting with Oreo ice cream-filled samosas to the unconventional pairing of ketchup with watermelon, let’s reminisce about all those eccentric dishes that had internet users raising their eyebrows.

When pav bhaji comes to mind, it evokes thoughts of a tangy, spicy, delectable, and utterly mouth-watering experience. However, imagine substituting that with a sweet, chocolatey samosa. We won’t pass judgment, but if this notion makes you emphatically decline, rest assured that you’re not alone. Even if the fusion of pasta and dosa didn’t deter your adventurous culinary spirit, the overwhelming quantity of cheese might be the tipping point.