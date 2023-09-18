WATCH: Milagros Monserrat Video Goes Viral On Twitter and Instagram Full Link Explained!

In this article, we are going to talk about Milagros Monserrat. Rumors are coming that her video is going viral on the internet and creating a huge controversy among the people. The breaking news is coming that Milagros Monserrat’s video has gone viral on various social media platforms. She found herself in the social media controversy after going video viral. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Recently, social media has been buzzing with the question of the tragic murder of Milagros Monserratt. As per the sources, her murder video has gone viral on various social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit. People are hugely searching for her murder video. The woman was from Mexico. We feel sad to share that she is no more. There are many questions that have been raised in people’s minds. People are very eager to know what actually happened to her. What was the reason behind her passing? Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Milagros Monserrat Video Goes Viral

According to the sources, Milagros Monserratt was a Mexican woman who was 38 years old at the time of her passing. She was brutally stabbed to death on August 10, 2023. The incident took place on Lago Zumpango Street in the Granada neighborhood of Leon, Guanajuato. She was murdered publicly while she was walking in the daylight. The woman was walking along on August 10, 2023, when an unknown person came behind her and stabbed her to her death. The video of the murder is also available at various YouTube where the gets millions of views.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV footage. As per the sources, she was going to be 40 years old on that day. Her family surprised plan for her. On the incident day, she was carrying her bag and lunch box. An unknown person started following her. The man followed her with a sharp knife. He caught the woman and stabbed her to death. The heartbreaking incident was captured on CCTV. The killer is identified as Miguel de Jesus Octavio N and he was arrested. The killer stabbed her thrice in her chest and stomach. This news left many people in shock. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.