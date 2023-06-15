WATCH: Parking Lot Collapses in Punjab’s Mohali, Several Vehicles Damaged, Trapped Under Rubble

There is a video of a collapse gathering a lot of attention on internet sites. It is shared that a portion area of a parking lot collapsed and this news is rapidly circulating on various social media platforms. This collapse incident was captured in CCTV footage and now this news attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. Multiple vehicles were damaged and it is said that this incident was so terrible. Let us know the complete details of this collapse incident and also talk more related to this topic in this article, so read wholly.

According to the reports, this collapse incident took place at Sector-83 in Mohali, Punjab. Multiple vehicles were trapped under the rubble and it occurred at about 12:45 pm on Wednesday 14 June 2023. Officials said that some vehicles were damaged totally in this incident. It happened when the employees were working in the adjoining plot. It is also shared that the digging of the earth for a basement of an adjoining building beyond permissible limits weakened the foundation and the structure came crashing down. Scroll down to know more about the viral video.

Parking Lot Collapses in Punjab’s Mohali

There is a 21 seconds video also shared of this incident that shows multiple vehicles were damaged in this incident. In this video, two-wheelers and a couple of cars go down along the parking lot into a deep pit and some vehicles were destroyed. In a report, it is shared that this incident happened at IT City Industrial Area in Sector 83, Mohali, Punjab, India. Around 12 vehicles were involved in this incident of which two were cars and about 9-10 were bikes. After this incident, police began an investigation and shared that no casualties were reported yet due to the incident.

The investigation is underway and Mohali DSP Harsimran Singh is leading this investigation. The Mohali DSP shared that 9-10 bikes and one or two cars were damaged in the incident. He added that a case will be registered and action would be taken accordingly against those who would be found responsible. There are many social media users who are sharing their reactions to this video by commenting and posting on the social media page. The investigation is ongoing but currently not much information has been shared related to this incident.