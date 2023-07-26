WATCH: SpiceJet Aircraft Catches Fire at Delhi Airport During Maintenance Work Video

Recently the news has come on the internet and is trending on social media that a SpiceJet aircraft caught fire during engine maintenance work. This horrible incident took place at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, 25 July 2023. Recently this news has come on the internet and circulated on social media platforms. This news left many people in shock. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention as lots of people are talking about the news. In this article, we will give you a complete article in article, so let’s continue the article.

The airline company stated the personnel who had been running the supervision work and the aircraft had been safe. A representative for SpiceJet stated one of the machines of the aircraft showed a fire warning during a ground run at the bay. A fire extinguisher was used to douse the fire and a fire battalion was also called a protection.

SpiceJet Aircraft Catches Fire at Delhi

As per the report, earlier in the day, the DGCA had declared it would remove SpiceJet from the "enhanced" that it was put under following many incidents which happened last monsoon concerning the maintenance of aircraft. The conclusion was created after the DGCA conducted inspections on 23 SpiceJet aircraft, consisting of Boeing 737 and Q-400, across 11 other sites.

Since the news came on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that it would happen. Uncounted reactions come out on social media platfroms. Many people want to know about the whole information about the news. Still, there is no information about the news as it has been not disclosed yet. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Currently, this case has been investigated by the police and if we get any information then we will update you as soon as possible. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.