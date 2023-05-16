WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar On Taking MS Dhoni’s Autograph, Emotional Moment Video

The emotional gestures of legendary Cricket star Sunil Gavaskar and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni from MA Chidambaram Stadium are gaining huge love and appreciation from fans. The humbleness of great batsman Sunil Gavaskar and the acknowledgement by the all-time favourite MSD filled the fans with great respect for both the stars and Legendary Batsman Sunil Gavaskar expressed his down-to-earth personality before us again. We are talking about a recent photograph that is making waves on the internet in which Sunil Gavaskar can be seen taking an autograph by MS Dhoni on his t-shirt which he is wearing. We are sharing with our viewers the latest admiring incident that was before fans at Chepauk. So be with us.

Cricket lovers cheered for the two legends on the grounds of MA Chidambaram Stadium when legendary star Sunil Gavaskar rushed onto the cricket pitch to take an autograph from Dhoni. Mr Gavaskar revealed that he was prompted to create a special memory as It was his last home game at Chepauk. He told that he wanted to make these moments special as he has seen the remarkable journey of MSD and his contribution to Indian cricket. He praised Dhoni for his legacy in Indian Cricket. The compassionate cricket star with teary eyes revealed before the media that it was an emotional moment for him.

Sunil Gavaskar On Taking MS Dhoni’s Autograph

The fans after witnessing the emotional chemistry of the two legends before them overjoyed. All of a sudden, the gesture of the senior star towards the successor filled the crowd with extreme pleasure and also those who watched the duo on social media platforms. The fans are so fascinated by the gestures of the legendary stars that they are scrolling again and again to watch the memorable moments. It was a touching moment of tribute to one legend to another.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took the autograph from the CSK captain MS Dhoni on his shirt during CSK’s lap of honour at the Chepauk. The great batsman of his times also revealed that he always remembers the two most special moments in cricket which he would cherish for the rest of his life. He shared with the media that the moment ‘Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 WC Trophy’ and the other ‘MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 WC final’ are the most cherishing moments that he would love to see before he dies. The gestures of the legendary cricket stars became thrilling experiences for the fans that would be remembered forever. For more updates stay tuned.