WATCH: Tullamore Video Goes Viral On Twitter and Reddit What Happened to Tullamore?

Recently, a disturbing video has surfaced on the internet in which it is shown that a murder has been committed. Yes, you heard it right. It is being told that this murder video is from Tullamore which has forced everyone to watch this video. However, after listening to this news, many questions might arise in your mind like who leaked this video, when was it leaked, and also whether this video is really of Tullamore murder. Keeping all these things in mind, let us tell you that we have collected for you all the information related to the Tullamore Murder Leaked Video. If you also want to know deeply about this video, then stay with us till the end of the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph, while confirming the video, it has been found that this video is of an incident that took place in the town of Tullamore. Now let’s talk about the video clip. In the viral video of the Tullamore attack, you can clearly see that the moment of the attack on a 40-year-old woman has been captured. In the video, you can see how the woman got serious injuries after which she died.

Tullamore Video Goes Viral

We know that this question must be running in your mind who would put a 40-year-old woman in such a condition? We also give you the answer to the question that a teenager, who is 16 years old, is behind the murder of the woman and has been convicted of carrying out such an incident. This leaked video, recorded at a Garda station in the Midlands in 1984, has left people with goosebumps. Everyone is just talking about how a 16-year-old boy brutally murdered a 40-year-old woman.

After the video was leaked, the police tried to solve the case in their own way and arrested the 16-year-old criminal. The video has gone viral on the internet so fast that there is no telling that the video is getting a huge number of views and within no time this viral video has become a topic of debate for the people. The video has been leaked on Twitter, Reddit and YouTube. People have termed this video as an attack and cruelty in broad daylight. After seeing this action of the boy, everyone is saying that the law should give him the harshest punishment possible so that future crimes also get an indication as to what will be the consequences of doing so.