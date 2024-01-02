CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Watch: Women Turn Dogs, Bark And Nearly Attack Each Other, Video Goes Viral

by Shivam Kumar

Today we are going to talk about a viral video that is circulating rapidly on internet sites and various social media pages. In our daily world, a lot of videos are uploaded on internet sites and many of them become viral due to their particular type of content. Similarly, there is a video coming forward that features two women who were behaving like dogs and it is attracting the interest of many. Now, it has become a topic of discussion, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this topic. Let’s continue your reading to know more.

Women Turn Dogs, Bark And Nearly Attack Each Other

Recently, a video was shared on the internet which shows that the rapid development of the world has become something else as civilization seems to be changing and it is not what most people expected. Now, the new terms and conditions have been introduced and all this has been done in the name of a “woke” mindset and now humans are acting on that mindset in a way that undermines most faith in humanity. The preaching of totality has now turned humans towards not only trying to identify themselves as something, but also trying to live and engage like animals. Keep continuing your reading…

Women Turn Dogs, Bark And Nearly Attack Each Other

Furthermore, this viral video which is rapidly running on social media shows two beautiful women, who are being identified as dogs, and since then concerns have increased about it. According to the sources, this viral video was initially shared on a Twitter official page (Mario0 Nawfal) at 08:42 am on Sunday 31 December 2023. The running time of this viral video is about 11 seconds and it has crossed more than 523k views yet. It is still running over the social media trends and many are easily available to watch on various social media pages. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Talking about the viral video, two women are seen behaving like dogs. It is reported that both women turn into dogs and perform actions such as barking, shaking and almost attacking each other. In this viral video, it can be heard that the handler saying “bad girl” and “no” leads to the two retreating. Several questions have been raised among netizens and people’s minds related to this video. Presently, the excat details are not disclosed and there is no information about both women who were featured in this viral video. We will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

