WATCH: Women Unique Perform Garba On Bikes And Jeeps, Video Goes Viral on Internet

In this awesome video, women are seen dancing Garba on motorcycles and jeeps, which is an amazing sight to behold. One woman, in particular, stood out from the crowd as she danced the Garba perfectly while riding a Royal Enfield Bullet, which is a heavy motorcycle as compared to the regular ones. Dressed in a traditional Chaniya choli, she danced Garba with a sword in her hand. In this viral video that has gone viral on social media, Gujarat women are dancing to Garba in a new and exciting manner. The video has gained immense popularity as people are praising it on Twitter. Swipe below for more details.

Women Unique Perform Garba On Bikes And Jeeps

The event, which was reported by news agency ANI, took place on Navaratri’s third day at Rajkot’s Rajvi Palace. The video footage showed women entering the venue with swords in their hands, riding Royal Enfield motorcycles and Land Rovers, followed by a few scooter riders with their pillioners on the seats, also carrying swords. The vehicles were adorned with garlands. After the video, it was observed that six additional women were on top of a Land Rover, each carrying a sword while the female driver maneuvered the vehicle around the ground.