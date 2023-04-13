WATCH: Young Doctor Angry Video Goes Viral on Social Media Pirngadi Hospital

A video spreading on social media shows a woman, described as a young doctor, angry at visitors to Pirangadi Hospital, Medan, North Sumatra, on Monday (10/4/2023). It is later revealed that the young doctor was a crank with the initials FP, while the recorder was Maya Sylvia. Observers present at the spot also described the beginning of the incident. Fendy, who is a parking attendant (jukir) at the spot, said that the car carrying a man and woman, later identified as Burhanuddin and Maya, drove into the parking area of ​​Dr. Pirangadi Medan Hospital Went. While trying to park the doctor’s car in front.

“So yesterday the koas guy wanted to park his car. And his position was in front of the car that was filming it. The owner of the car appeared impatient. The problem was that the koas guy’s car was busy honking all the time, said Fendi, Monday (10/4/2023). He said that along with the owner of the car, a video recorder also came to know at that time that there was no patient with him. According to him, the car owner’s act of honking the horn allegedly made the would-be doctor emotional. In the end, an argument broke out, leaving the young doctor angry, as shown in the video which is spread on social media. “Yes, the one who is not angry, the one who is behind should be patient. Instead of blowing the horn,” he said.

Young Doctor Angry Video Goes Viral

After immersing in an argument, the young doctor was taken inside. They also agreed that the attitude of the young doctor was not exactly right and in the end, both got emotional. Earlier, in a video seen by detikSumut, Tuesday (11/4), the young doctor got angry and started arguing with the woman who was filming from inside the car. A man is seen with the woman inside the car. From the background of the video, the action took place in the parking lot of Dr. Pirangadi Medan Hospital. The young doctor wearing spectacles can also be seen pointing at the woman and shouting at the man. The woman recording the video said, “Yes, we are doctors, this is really powerful, look at this, this is madness, why are you challenging, beating and beating.”

Meanwhile, a clarification from the hospital through Pirangadi Medan Regional Hospital’s public relations, Addison Perjuangin-angin, confirmed the viral video. He said that the doctor was a student of a campus in Medan. “It’s not a doctor, it’s a coordinator, we confirmed it immediately, Wadir first, me and others, coordinator of the education section,” said Edison Airlanga when confirmed by detikSumatra on Tuesday (11/4).